NC brothers went hunting. One was found shot, while another was found in a burned car

A North Carolina family is in mourning after two brothers were killed while on a hunting trip in Maxton earlier this week.
Officials with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were called Monday after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim, 22-year-old Ardell Bullard and his 9-year-old brother, Dakota Owens, had left their house early Monday to go hunting, according to multiple media reports.
Hours later, deputies found a body inside a burned vehicle, about a mile away from where they found Bullard.
The victim inside the burned vehicle has been identified as Dakota, TV station WPDE reported.
“I didn’t believe it at first when I was told,” the victims’ mother, Annette Bullard told the TV station about hearing the news. “I told (officials) no, it was a joke and to move on.”
Walter Woodrow Locklear, 27, was arrested for the murders, the sheriff’s office announced. Locklear faces charges for first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and a charge of burning of personal property.
It wasn’t clear how Locklear knew the victims or a motive for why they were killed.
“They didn’t deserve to die,” Annette Bullard told TV station WMBF.
Pam Sutton, Locklear’s mother, came to her son’s defense, in disbelief he could commit the crimes he is accused of.
“I kept saying it couldn’t be Walt,” Sutton told WMBF. “There’s no way he could do it to a child.”
Bullard and Owens’ family started a donation page on Facebook to raise money for their funerals.
LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS
