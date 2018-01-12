This NC mountain town is without water after main breaks

Much of the mountain town of Banner Elk, in North Carolina’s ski country, is without water Friday after a water main broke.
The town of about 1,000 permanent residents advised residents to boil their water before drinking, cooking, washing dishes or brushing teeth with it. Low or no pressure in water lines can introduce bacteria into the water system.
The water line broke on Tynecastle Highway in front of the old Cannon Hospital, according to WBTV, the Observer’s news partner. Officials said they sent a “Code Red” alert out to residents, advising them that the entire town will likely be out of water soon.
Banner Elk Elementary School will be closed because the school does not have water, WBTV reported.
In an undated post, the town had previously called for voluntary water conservation because of water lost when water lines broke during the recent cold snap of late December and early January.
