Charlotte officer shot in ambush has a history of confronting city’s criminals

Charlotte police officer wounded in ambush was officer of the month in August 2017 Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer Casey Shue was wounded during an ambush Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at police headquarters. Shue was hired in July 2014, and is assigned to the North Tryon Division Crime Reduction Unit. This video shows when she was recognized as officer of the month this past August. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer Casey Shue was wounded during an ambush Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at police headquarters. Shue was hired in July 2014, and is assigned to the North Tryon Division Crime Reduction Unit. This video shows when she was recognized as officer of the month this past August. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

