Mom thought her son was being bullied, so she brought a knife to his school, cops say

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

January 12, 2018 03:48 PM

A Charlotte mom is accused of going to her son’s middle school Friday morning and threatening two teens with a knife, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers were called to Coulwood Middle School at 500 Kentberry Drive around 8 a.m., after reports of a woman being armed on campus, police said.

The mom, 32-year-old Olga Cortez, had followed her 13-year-old son’s bus to school because she believed two other 13-year-old boys were bullying him.

When Cortez arrived to the school, she began to argue with one of the suspected bullies, police said. That student then began to assault Cortez, so police said Cortez pulled out a knife and flailed it around after the two students.

Olga Cortez
Olga Cortez, 32, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after she drew a knife on two teenagers she thought were bullying her son.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff were able to gain control of Cortez and she put her knife away, police said.

There were no injuries.

All three teenagers, including Cortez’s son, were charged with public affray, according to police. Two of the teenagers were also charged with simple assault, but police didn’t specify which students have the additional charge.

Cortez was charged with having a weapon on school grounds and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

