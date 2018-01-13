More Videos

Cops ambushed at police station 0:35

Cops ambushed at police station

Pause
Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford 1:05

Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview 3:33

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview

Tiffany Evans the 'zombie prostitute' tells her story 3:10

Tiffany Evans the 'zombie prostitute' tells her story

Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? 0:44

Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers?

She has cerebral palsy, and she's training for Crossfit competition 2:04

She has cerebral palsy, and she's training for Crossfit competition

How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times 2:25

How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful 1:11

Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 2:09

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO 10:01

Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

  • MLK Day Parade 2018

    Saturday's Martin Luther King parade in uptown Charlotte. The free Charlotte-Mecklenburg MLK National Holiday Celebration is one of the Southeast's largest promoting King's nonviolent pursuit of equal rights for all. The parade has been a Charlotte tradition since 1981. Thousands line the route each year to watch more than 100 community organizations, marching bands, floats and dance performers.

MLK Day Parade 2018

Saturday's Martin Luther King parade in uptown Charlotte. The free Charlotte-Mecklenburg MLK National Holiday Celebration is one of the Southeast's largest promoting King's nonviolent pursuit of equal rights for all. The parade has been a Charlotte tradition since 1981. Thousands line the route each year to watch more than 100 community organizations, marching bands, floats and dance performers.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Cops ambushed at police station

Local

Cops ambushed at police station

A homicide suspect being sought by police ambushed officers outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters late Thursday, shooting one officer in the leg before being killed by return fire.

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher

Local

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher

Dean began a life of crime very early in life but after more than 20 years behind bars he began to change with the help of an older inmate, the faith of his mother in him and becoming an author.

Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless

Local

Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless

Dean began a life of crime very early in life but after more than 20 years behind bars he began to change with the help of an older inmate, the faith of his mother in him and becoming an author.

Cedric Dean: Changing Dean to change others

Local

Cedric Dean: Changing Dean to change others

Dean began a life of crime very early in life but after more than 20 years behind bars he began to change with the help of an older inmate, the faith of his mother in him and becoming an author.

Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off

Local

Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off

Fans cheer passing Panthers buses during the Unknown Brewery Panthers send off tradition Saturday afternoon at Unknown Brewery along south Mint Street, as the Panthers depart for New Orleans for Sunday's playoff game. The tradition happened this year when a beer was being released and a lot of people were at the brewery. They got word the buses were coming by and sent everyone outside to wave. Ron Rivera loved it enough to send them an email, telling them how great he thought it was. So the tradition was born. Patrons now send the Panthers off as they drive to away games.