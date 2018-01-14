Man struck, killed by light rail train on Saturday night in Charlotte

A man was hit and killed by the Lynx light rail train near the intersection of South Boulevard and Clanton Road Saturday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
The cross bars that come down while a train is passing were down, police said, but the man stepped under them.
He was pinned under the outbound train just before 7:30 p.m. and died at Carolinas Medical Center, police said.
Police believe the victim had been drinking alcohol. His name has not been released yet.
No one on the train was hurt, police said.
