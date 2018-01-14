Local

Huntersville officers on leave after shooting, killing armed man, police say

By WBTV

January 14, 2018 11:52 AM

Police officers shot and killed a man in Huntersville Saturday.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened in the 9300 block of Gilead Hill Court around 9 p.m.

Police were responding to a domestic assault report when officers attempted to question a man who was involved in the incident. As officers approached the man, they noticed that he was in possession of a firearm, according to reports.

Officials say the officers felt threatened by the man's actions during an encounter before they fired "several rounds," striking him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The shooting is being further investigated by North Carolina Bureau of Investigations. The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • MLK Day Parade 2018

    Saturday's Martin Luther King parade in uptown Charlotte. The free Charlotte-Mecklenburg MLK National Holiday Celebration is one of the Southeast's largest promoting King's nonviolent pursuit of equal rights for all. The parade has been a Charlotte tradition since 1981. Thousands line the route each year to watch more than 100 community organizations, marching bands, floats and dance performers.

MLK Day Parade 2018

MLK Day Parade 2018 2:30

MLK Day Parade 2018
Hornets Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford 1:05

Hornets Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford
Dwight Howard is excited about the return of Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford 0:59

Dwight Howard is excited about the return of Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford

View More Video