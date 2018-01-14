Officials: 2 dead after car fire, apparent wrong-way crash on I-485

Emergency officials said Sunday night that two people are dead after a car fire and apparent wrong-way driver crash in west Charlotte.
According to Medic, the incident happened near West Boulevard and Interstate 485 Inner.
I-485 inner near West Boulevard is currently closed due to a crash SHP is investigating. Expect delays if you are traveling in the area.— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 15, 2018
Medic says two other people were treated for minor injuries on the scene.
The Charlette-Mecklenburg Police Department said that I-485 Inner near West Boulevard was closed while the State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
