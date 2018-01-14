Emergency officials said two people are dead after a car fire and apparent wrong-way driver crash near West Boulevard and Interstate 485 Inner on Sunday night.
Officials: 2 dead after car fire, apparent wrong-way crash on I-485

January 14, 2018 11:21 PM

Emergency officials said Sunday night that two people are dead after a car fire and apparent wrong-way driver crash in west Charlotte.

According to Medic, the incident happened near West Boulevard and Interstate 485 Inner.

Medic says two other people were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

The Charlette-Mecklenburg Police Department said that I-485 Inner near West Boulevard was closed while the State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

