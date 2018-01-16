Jack and Kate Rook with a snowman they built at Latta Park during a snowfall in Charlotte last March. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is closed Wednesday as snow is expected to blanket the region.
Jack and Kate Rook with a snowman they built at Latta Park during a snowfall in Charlotte last March. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is closed Wednesday as snow is expected to blanket the region. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Jack and Kate Rook with a snowman they built at Latta Park during a snowfall in Charlotte last March. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is closed Wednesday as snow is expected to blanket the region. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Local

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed Wednesday due to snow

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

January 16, 2018 06:00 PM

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to the snow expected to hit the Charlotte region.

The school system announced the closing at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

All CMS evening events, athletic activities and Community Use of School events on Wednesday also are canceled.

Wednesday will be a Code C day for CMS staff, which means only essential employees should report to their supervisors to be on duty based on need.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For an up-to-date list of other school and business closings, visit www.wbtv.com/category/294385/weather-closings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Faithful come together for wounded officers

    Pastor Ray Jones and members of his Celebration Place Church of the Nazarene congregation came together on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 to pray for the three deputies and police officer who were shot while searching for Christian Thomas McCall in York County, SC early Tuesday morning. The deputies had responded to a domestic violence related call at a home on Farrier Lane located outside York, SC.

Faithful come together for wounded officers

Faithful come together for wounded officers 1:18

Faithful come together for wounded officers
People of faith gather for York officers 0:51

People of faith gather for York officers
Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 3:06

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

View More Video