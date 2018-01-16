Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed Wednesday due to snow

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to the snow expected to hit the Charlotte region.
The school system announced the closing at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
All CMS evening events, athletic activities and Community Use of School events on Wednesday also are canceled.
Wednesday will be a Code C day for CMS staff, which means only essential employees should report to their supervisors to be on duty based on need.
Never miss a local story.
For an up-to-date list of other school and business closings, visit www.wbtv.com/category/294385/weather-closings.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments