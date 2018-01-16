Site work is scheduled to begin this spring for a Costco-anchored retail center off Interstate 77 exit 35 in Mooresville.
Site work is scheduled to begin this spring for a Costco-anchored retail center off Interstate 77 exit 35 in Mooresville. LM Otero The Associated Press
Site work is scheduled to begin this spring for a Costco-anchored retail center off Interstate 77 exit 35 in Mooresville. LM Otero The Associated Press

Local

Here’s when Mooresville Costco site work will begin. Hint: It’s getting closer.

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

January 16, 2018 09:42 PM

Costco is scheduled to begin clearing land and otherwise preparing the site of its first Lake Norman location sometime this spring, a Mooresville town official told the Mooresville Tribune.

Actual plans for the Costco-anchored retail center off Interstate 77 Exit 35 (Brawley School Road) are still under review, however, said Rawls Howard, Mooresville’s planning and community development director.

Costco is not ready to announce when it expects to build and open the warehouse off Talbert Road near the exit, a company spokeswoman said late Tuesday.

The company typically posts expected opening dates of its warehouses two or three months in advance at www.costco.com/new-locations.html, the spokeswoman told the Observer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In June, Mooresville commissioners reversed themselves and approved a rezoning allowing for a Costco-anchored retail center off the exit.

Superior Court Judge Mark Klass had recently nullified the town board’s 2016 rejection of the rezoning. The judge ordered commissioners to reconsider the rezoning at their next available meeting.

Mooresville commissioners “misconstrued the meaning of the term ‘Large Box’ in such a way as to make it appear to be disallowed at Exit 35 when it was not,” Klass ruled, referring to large chain retail stores.

The Brawley Crossing center on Talbert Road also will include an Academy Sports + Outdoors and outparcels facing Talbert for smaller retailers.

The project’s developer, Hammerford Development Co. of Toronto, Canada, has promised $2.5 million to $3 million in improvements to Talbert and Brawley School roads. The development will mean an immediate combined 400 jobs from Costco and Academy Sports, a Hammerford representative told the commissioners at a public hearing.

Those assurances didn’t appease most of the crowd of about 160 people packed into Mooresville Town Hall that night. Numerous speakers cited traffic and safety concerns and said the project would disrupt the residential character of their area.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Faithful come together for wounded officers

    Pastor Ray Jones and members of his Celebration Place Church of the Nazarene congregation came together on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 to pray for the three deputies and police officer who were shot while searching for Christian Thomas McCall in York County, SC early Tuesday morning. The deputies had responded to a domestic violence related call at a home on Farrier Lane located outside York, SC.

Faithful come together for wounded officers

Faithful come together for wounded officers 1:18

Faithful come together for wounded officers
People of faith gather for York officers 0:51

People of faith gather for York officers
Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 3:06

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

View More Video