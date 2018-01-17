Interstates were slick much of the morning Wednesday, causing a tractor trailer accident on northbound I-85 near Belmont in Gaston County.
Thousands in NC are without power, and the number is rising by the hour

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

January 17, 2018 03:13 PM

Power outages are starting to build across North Carolina, thanks to snow that reached 8 inches through the central part of the state.

At 5 p.m., Duke Energy reported 36,500 customers (homes and businesses) were without electricity in 497 areas. That was up from 14,000 at 3 p.m., said NC Emergency Management. Duke was updating the numbers every 15 minutes.

The number included more than 1,100 homes in the University City area that lost power due to a fallen tree.

In the town of Belmont, nearly 1,700 were without power at 5 p.m.

Most of the outages in the state were in counties along the Interstate 85 corridor, running southeast to northwest.

At 5 p.m., 11,000 people were without power in Wake County and 9,400 were in the dark in Durham County.

Large blocks of outages were also reported in Chatham (2,900 outages), Lee (2,000), Orange (3,800 outages) counties.

The outages could worsen into the night as the snow clinging to trees melts, bringing limbs down onto power lines, state officials said.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

