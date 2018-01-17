Local

CMS closed again Thursday as snow lingers and ice threatens

By Ann Doss Helms

ahelms@charlotteobserver.com

January 17, 2018 04:46 PM

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and surrounding public school districts will be closed for a second day Thursday, as several inches of snow piled up Wednesday and the likelihood of an overnight deep freeze threatened dangerous roads in the morning .

Union County, Gaston County, Iredell-Statesville and Cabarrus County public schools are among the districts that will also be closed Thursday. On Tuesday, with snow in the forecast but not falling, some of those districts announced delayed starts, changing that to cancellation early Wednesday morning. This time around they made their announcements by mid-afternoon Wednesday.

All athletic events and other gatherings scheduled for CMS schools on Thursday are also canceled.

CMS makeup days will be Jan. 22 and Feb. 19. Principals will notify students and parents of exam and test schedule changes.

Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms

