One Charlotte cop...lying in the snow...flapping his arms. The video is priceless.

Snow can bring out the kid in almost anybody, which explains why the city of Charlotte has issued an official social media “Snow Angel Challenge,” to see who can do the best job of lying flat in the snow and flapping their arms.

The best angel so far is also the funniest. The 15-second clip posted on Twitter features an empty Charlotte Mecklenburg Police patrol vehicle (with blue lights on) and to the rear is an officer, lying in the snow, flapping his arms. It looks as crazy as it sounds, too, since he’s wearing a short sleeved shirt.

Ok @ViLyles @CLTgov, we found a #CMPD officer willing to join in the fun. For some reason, he asked that we not share his name. But we promise this is the real thing! #CLTSnowAngelChallenge #snowday #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Iwrxp2z513 — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 17, 2018

“For some reason, he asked that we not share his name. But we promise this is the real thing!” said a tweet from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

The clip had been viewed 7,400 times Thursday morning, with many commenters applauding the unnamed officer’s skills. They also wanted to know who it was, so they could vote for him.

“With short-sleeves? Savage! I want him patrolling OUR neighborhood!” Tweeted one viewer.

“Okay, I have to go into mama mode @CMPD! Where is his coat?!” tweeted Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

“I’m cold watching him,” commented Tracy Kennedy on Twitter.

Mayor Lyles says she’s the one who got the ball rolling on the challenge, inspired by her granddaughter. She joined in as well, tweeting a clip of herself (heavily clothed) doing a snow angel in the yard.

“Can’t let my granddaughter upstage me,” Lyle’s tweeted.

Here’s some of what is showing up on Twitter. The first is Mayor Lyles in action.