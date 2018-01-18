Charlotte women’s march offers new twists Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

More Videos 1:48 Drone footage shows winter wonderland in east Charlotte Pause 0:36 Charlotte Fire Department salutes the procession of Det. Mike Doty 0:39 Snowman time lapse 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:16 Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer takes Snow Angel Challenge...in a short sleeved shirt 5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short 0:53 Snow shuts down schools but hill for sledding was open. 2:26 The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going. Jane Anderson, the president of the women's march in Charlotte talks about the group's roots, and where they are headed in the years to come. The group originated in 2017 after Donald Trump defeated Hilary Clinton in the presidential election. Since then, they have grown and plan to march on the queen city again in 2018. Jane Anderson, the president of the women's march in Charlotte talks about the group's roots, and where they are headed in the years to come. The group originated in 2017 after Donald Trump defeated Hilary Clinton in the presidential election. Since then, they have grown and plan to march on the queen city again in 2018. Matt Walsh

