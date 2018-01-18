Meet ‘America’s No. 1 Enemy of Fake News’ at Queens University of Charlotte

Meet the woman known as “America’s No. 1 Enemy of Fake News“ at Queens University of Charlotte on Tuesday.
Never miss a local story.
Angie Drobnic Holan is editor of Politifact, a leading worldwide fact-checking organization.
During her 6 p.m. lecture in Ketner Auditorium, Holan will explain how her organization squelches fake news through a new partnership with Facebook.
In its first year, that partnership ferreted out 1,722 fake news stories from Facebook news feeds, an average of nearly five articles a day. Included were false reports after the Las Vegas shooting, Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and the special Senate election in Alabama.
Holan will show how you can help in the effort against fake news and protect yourself from misleading news reports and political statements.
Her lecture is presented by The Learning Society and The Knight School of Communication.
Attendance is free, but registration is requested. Register at http://bit.ly/qkspoltifact .
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments