Threat remains on Charlotte area roads as melting snow forms invisible black ice

More Videos 2:37 Local fighter featured on card for UFC Fight Night Pause 1:48 Drone footage shows winter wonderland in east Charlotte 5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short 0:16 Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer takes Snow Angel Challenge...in a short sleeved shirt 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" 0:39 Charlotte Police respond to over 150 car crashes in snow 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:26 The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going. 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:39 Snowman time lapse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone footage shows winter wonderland in east Charlotte McAlpine Creek Park became a winter wonderland in east Charlotte, NC following Wednesday's snow storm. Temperatures began to rise and by the weekend Charlotte could see temperatures near 60. McAlpine Creek Park became a winter wonderland in east Charlotte, NC following Wednesday's snow storm. Temperatures began to rise and by the weekend Charlotte could see temperatures near 60. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

McAlpine Creek Park became a winter wonderland in east Charlotte, NC following Wednesday's snow storm. Temperatures began to rise and by the weekend Charlotte could see temperatures near 60. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com