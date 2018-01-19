‘One shot in the parking lot.’ CMPD releases audio of shooting at police headquarters.

Emergency radio traffic released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Friday captures the moments after a murder suspect ambushed officers outside CMPD headquarters on Jan. 11.
The suspect, who was being sought by police, fired multiple rounds at officers, Police Chief Kerr Putney said at the time of the attack. The 23-year-old suspect, Jonathan Bennett, shot CMPD Officer Casey Shue in the leg before being killed by return fire, police said. “He ambushed us,” Putney said. Shue was later released from a hospital.
It is unclear from the three audio clips released by police if the radio traffic is about Shue or Bennett.
The brief recordings all report only one person being shot in CMPD’s parking lot at 601 E. Trade Street. Two of the recordings released Friday are about a minute long; the third is about 40 seconds.
“We do not know,” a dispatcher responds when asked about the person who was shot. “We have one shot. Medic en route. One shot in the parking lot.”
In the first audio clip, someone can be heard moaning loudly in pain. Police did not respond to requests from the Observer as to whether that person is Shue or Bennett. Bennett died later at a hospital.
In the recordings, a dispatcher urges officers to “keep the exits clear of traffic. The subject is in custody. Medic still en route.”
Officers from the North Tryon Division and N.C. Probation and Parole were in the CMPD parking lot when Bennett arrived in a white car, Putney said.
The group of six to eight officers was being briefed on an unrelated investigation in the parking lot when Bennett began shooting. Two probation officers and two CMPD police officers returned fire.
Bennett was a suspect in the fatal shooting of Brittany White, also 23, earlier that day in west Charlotte.
Bennett and White were the parents of an infant daughter, and Bennett took the child with him after that shooting, police said. The daughter was later found safe.
Bennett reportedly fired a dozen shots before he was killed. One witness tweeted that the injured officer was “in the bushes and could be heard screaming” before being placed in the back of a patrol car.
