After all those snow days, expect a quiet weather week (and some rain) in Charlotte

After a snowy week and a warm weekend, weather this week will be comfortable in Charlotte.
Monday will be warm and cloudy, with a high around 62 and possible showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and overnight, the National Weather Service said.
On Tuesday, the high will be about 59, dropping to just above freezing overnight. Forecasters say the area may see showers in the morning.
For the rest of the week, the highs are expected to be in the low 50s, rising through the week to the upper 50s or low 60s on the weekend. Temperatures will drop to just below freezing at night.
Expect several days of sun starting Tuesday afternoon, with a chance of rain returning just in time to disrupt your weekend plans on Saturday.
This week will be slightly warmer than Charlotte’s historical average for this time in January, when the average high is 51 and the average low is 30, according to National Weather Service records.
The temperature reached 68 in uptown Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, just a few degrees shy of an 83-year record high for the date, according to National Weather Service records. The temperature on Jan. 21, 1935, was 73 degrees – a whole lot warmer than the same date in 1985, when the thermometer dropped to -5 degrees.
