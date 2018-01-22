Funeral of fallen York County officer set today in Charlotte. Expect traffic delays.

The funeral for fallen York County Detective Michael R. Doty, a Charlotte native, will be held noon today at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville Matthews Road in Charlotte.
Motorists in the area should expect delays and heavier than normal traffic while traveling in the area of Pineville-Matthews Road and Rea Road.
Persons planning on attending the funeral should plan to access the church via the second entrance to the church, located on Rea Road just south of the intersection with Pineville-Matthews Road.
The funeral procession will be leaving Calvary Church at approximately 1:15 p.m.
The procession will travel south on Rea Road to the I-485 Interchange. The procession will then transition onto the Interstate 485 Inner loop heading west and then to Interstate 77 southbound to South Carolina. Rea Road, Intestate 485 Inner loop, and Interstate 77 southbound will experience road closures during this time and are expected to have a moderate impact on travel in the south Charlotte area.
Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Doty was among four officers shot early Tuesday in connection with a domestic violence call. Doty had been with the sheriff’s office for 12 years.
The wounded also included sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Randy Clinton, sheriff’s Sgt. Buddy Brown and York Police Sgt. Kyle Cummings. They were shot at two locations during a manhunt for suspect Christian Thomas McCall, 47. McCall was shot by law enforcement during the pursuit. His condition has not been released. The other officers are recovering after surgeries.
The shootings happened after deputies responded to a domestic violence call late Monday at a home on Farrier Lane, outside the city of York.
On Sunday, hundreds attended a vigil for Doty in front of the York County Courthouse. The attendees pinned blue ribbons to their shirts as a symbol of support for Doty and the other three recovering officers.
Governor McMaster orders that the flags on all state buildings be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Monday, January 22, 2018, in memory of Detective Michael R. Doty of the York County Sheriff’s Office, who died in the line of duty. #YorkCountySC #officer #inmemoriam pic.twitter.com/1RrBCfJM2r— PickensCountySC (@PickensCountySC) January 19, 2018
