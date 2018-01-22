Fresno Bee Staff Photo
Fresno Bee Staff Photo

Local

Huntersville town manager resigns after arrest on assault charge

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

January 22, 2018 09:32 AM

The town manager of Huntersville has resigned after news broke that he was charged with simple assault on Sunday, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

Gerald Downs Vincent, 51, submitted his resignation which was accepted by the Huntersville town board during a closed session Monday afternoon, reports Lake Norman Herald Citizen

Vincent was arrested by the Huntersville Police Department and booked in the Mecklenburg County Jail just before 7 p.m. on a charge of misdemeanor simple assault, reports WBTV.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
vincent
Gerald Downs Vincent
WBTV

The town released a statement Monday morning: “This is an unfortunate personal matter for Mr. Vincent and his family. We cannot comment further on this matter at this time.”

Town administration is now under the supervision of Jackie Huffman, assistant town manager and finance director of Huntersville, reports the Lake Norman Herald Citizen.

Vincent has been town manager since July 2017, according to the town’s website. after being interim town manager for several months. He was hired in 2007 as Huntersville’s assistant town manager.

During his tenure, he received the 2013-2014 North Carolina Assistant Town Manager of the Year Award.

Previously, Vincent was city manager of Emporia, Va., and county administrator of Brunswick, Va., according to the town’s website.

He is a husband and father of four, the website says.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and marchers sing: We Shall Overcome

    Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and other participants in the Women's March began to sing, "We Shall Overcome," prior to beginning the march from First Ward Park to Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and marchers sing: We Shall Overcome

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and marchers sing: We Shall Overcome 0:36

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and marchers sing: We Shall Overcome
Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte 2:33

Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte
Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018 1:59

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

View More Video