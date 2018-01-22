The seal reportedly seen at at the Outer Banks this weekend, as seen on Reddit
The seal reportedly seen at at the Outer Banks this weekend, as seen on Reddit Reddit screenshot
The seal reportedly seen at at the Outer Banks this weekend, as seen on Reddit Reddit screenshot

Local

This adorable seal pup was spotted on NC beach. Now warnings are being issued.

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

January 22, 2018 10:08 AM

A seal sighting reported by the National Park Service on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has prompted a warning to tourists: Seals bite.

“In case you didn't know, seals pass through our area during winter months and sometimes haul-out on beaches to rest,” the National Park Service said in a Jan. 19 Facebook post. “If a seal is observed on a beach within Cape Hatteras National Seashore...please stay a safe distance away from seals and do not touch or feed them.”

If one is sighted, the park service asks witnesses to call the Seashore's Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Hotline at 252-216-6892.

A similar warning was issued last year by the town of Nags Head, and it told beach visitors to stay at least 150 feet away.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The latest seal sighting was a hot topic on Reddit over the weekend, after a photo was posted. It has been viewed more than 7,000 times and drawn dozens of comments.

Seals were reported along the Outer Banks around the same time last year, including social media posts of a pup yawning and stretching while it sunned himself on the sand.

The ocean-going marine mammals come from growing colonies in New England and Canada, it is reported. They’re mostly pups that can’t yet compete with adults in their home waters up north so they head south to forage for fish, experts said.

More Videos

Mom on her son dying in a hotel 2 months after a couple died in the same room of the same thing 0:44

Mom on her son dying in a hotel 2 months after a couple died in the same room of the same thing

Pause
Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018 1:59

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club 1:51

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club

Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte 2:33

Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short 5:31

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and marchers sing: We Shall Overcome 0:36

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and marchers sing: We Shall Overcome

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:30

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

Dive on the Condor, a Civil War blockade runner shipwreck 2:07

Dive on the Condor, a Civil War blockade runner shipwreck

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast 2:03

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

This sunbathing seal swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap in NC 1:28

This sunbathing seal swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap in NC

  • Baby elephant seals frolic on the beach in California

    It's birthing season at the elephant seal rookery at Piedras Blancas in California. Here's a look at what the elephant seals and their pups are up to.

Baby elephant seals frolic on the beach in California

It's birthing season at the elephant seal rookery at Piedras Blancas in California. Here's a look at what the elephant seals and their pups are up to.

Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Typically, seals begin showing up in January from the Virginia line to Ocracoke in Cape Hatteras National Seashore. After traveling hundreds of miles, seals need to rest on the beach to recuperate. Some explore the Albemarle and Currituck Sounds, clambering onto docks and occasionally lounging in the back yards of sound-side homes, it has been reported.

Along with gray and harbor seals, the mix includes occasional harp seals and hooded seals. In spring, the seals go back north.

More Videos

Mom on her son dying in a hotel 2 months after a couple died in the same room of the same thing 0:44

Mom on her son dying in a hotel 2 months after a couple died in the same room of the same thing

Pause
Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018 1:59

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club 1:51

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club

Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte 2:33

Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short 5:31

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and marchers sing: We Shall Overcome 0:36

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and marchers sing: We Shall Overcome

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:30

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

Dive on the Condor, a Civil War blockade runner shipwreck 2:07

Dive on the Condor, a Civil War blockade runner shipwreck

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast 2:03

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

This sunbathing seal swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap in NC 1:28

This sunbathing seal swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap in NC

  • This sunbathing seal swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap in NC

    VIDEO: A seal pup naps on a North Carolina beach, taking a break from its southern sojourn to dine on fish before heading back north to waters off of the coast New England and Canada in spring.

This sunbathing seal swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap in NC

VIDEO: A seal pup naps on a North Carolina beach, taking a break from its southern sojourn to dine on fish before heading back north to waters off of the coast New England and Canada in spring.

Cory Godwin Productions https://www.facebook.com/pg/CoryGodwinProductions/

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mom on her son dying in a hotel 2 months after a couple died in the same room of the same thing 0:44

Mom on her son dying in a hotel 2 months after a couple died in the same room of the same thing

Pause
Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018 1:59

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club 1:51

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club

Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte 2:33

Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short 5:31

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and marchers sing: We Shall Overcome 0:36

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and marchers sing: We Shall Overcome

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:30

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

Dive on the Condor, a Civil War blockade runner shipwreck 2:07

Dive on the Condor, a Civil War blockade runner shipwreck

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast 2:03

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

This sunbathing seal swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap in NC 1:28

This sunbathing seal swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap in NC

  • Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and marchers sing: We Shall Overcome

    Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and other participants in the Women's March began to sing, "We Shall Overcome," prior to beginning the march from First Ward Park to Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and marchers sing: We Shall Overcome

View More Video