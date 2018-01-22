‘Hardest day for any police officer’: Thousands mourn slain York County deputy

More Videos 1:59 Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018 Pause 2:33 Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte 0:44 Mom on her son dying in a hotel 2 months after a couple died in the same room of the same thing 1:28 This sunbathing seal swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap in NC 2:07 Dive on the Condor, a Civil War blockade runner shipwreck 2:03 First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast 2:30 One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:29 York Co. sheriff tells hundreds at vigil for officer, 'we've got your back' 2:01 Dozens of cops escort body of slain York Co. detective to Rock Hill 5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short Video Link copy Embed Code copy

York Co. sheriff tells hundreds at vigil for officer, 'we've got your back' Hundreds of people met in front of the York County courthouse to remember Det. Mike Doty, a York County Sheriff's Officer who was shot Tuesday, Jan. 16. During the candlelight vigil, Sheriff Kevin Tolson said law enforcement will always have "your back." Doty died Thursday from his injuries. Hundreds of people met in front of the York County courthouse to remember Det. Mike Doty, a York County Sheriff's Officer who was shot Tuesday, Jan. 16. During the candlelight vigil, Sheriff Kevin Tolson said law enforcement will always have "your back." Doty died Thursday from his injuries. By Tracy Kimball

