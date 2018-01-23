Ex-soccer coach admits he has child porn after girlfriend finds it, warrant says

Arriving for CMS multiculturalism hearing

Parents and concerned citizens arrive at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 for the CMS board meeting. The board is expected to vote on a revised multiculturalism policy that expands the definition of diversity and strengthens the mandate to “intentionally incorporate diversity throughout the curriculum, instruction and professional development.” Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com