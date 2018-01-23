Dale Earnhardt Jr., sister Kelley receive highest NC civilian honor

More Videos 0:47 CMS increases support for LGBTQ students Pause 2:36 Voices at CMS board meeting on multiculturalism 0:31 Arriving for CMS multiculturalism hearing 0:55 Speaker removed from CMS board meeting following remarks 2:01 Here's what Dale Earnhardt Jr said about the Panthers sale 0:44 Police respond to shooting at The Peach Stand in Fort Mill 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:43 Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's what Dale Earnhardt Jr said about the Panthers sale Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he would like to own a small piece of the Carolina Panthers but that right now he is not involved in any proposed ownership group. Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he would like to own a small piece of the Carolina Panthers but that right now he is not involved in any proposed ownership group. sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

