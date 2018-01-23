High-ranking CMS official struck by car in uptown Charlotte

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools assistant superintendent was hospitalized after being hit by a car in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday.
Akeshia Craven-Howell, the assistant superintendent in charge of student assignment and magnet programs, had what appeared to be injuries that are not life-threatening, CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox told the Observer.
The collision occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 4th Street and South Davidson Street, according to Medic.
Medic, which does not identify the patients it treats, said it treated a person for what were initially life-threatening injuries before taking the patient to Carolinas Medical Center.
Police have released no details about the collision.
Craven-Howell joined CMS in 2013, according to her bio on the CMS website. In her latest role, she is responsible for developing ways to increase access to magnet and career and technical education programs and to middle and early college schools in the district.
The Raleigh native has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from N.C. State University and a master’s of business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She also completed the Broad Center’s Residency in Urban Education.
