A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools assistant superintendent was hospitalized after being hit by a car in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools assistant superintendent was hospitalized after being hit by a car in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle file photo
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools assistant superintendent was hospitalized after being hit by a car in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle file photo

Local

High-ranking CMS official struck by car in uptown Charlotte

By Joe Marusak And Ann Doss Helms

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

January 23, 2018 07:35 PM

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools assistant superintendent was hospitalized after being hit by a car in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday.

Akeshia Craven-Howell, the assistant superintendent in charge of student assignment and magnet programs, had what appeared to be injuries that are not life-threatening, CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox told the Observer.

Akeshia_Craven-Howell
Akeshia Craven-Howell
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The collision occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 4th Street and South Davidson Street, according to Medic.

Medic, which does not identify the patients it treats, said it treated a person for what were initially life-threatening injuries before taking the patient to Carolinas Medical Center.

Police have released no details about the collision.

Craven-Howell joined CMS in 2013, according to her bio on the CMS website. In her latest role, she is responsible for developing ways to increase access to magnet and career and technical education programs and to middle and early college schools in the district.

The Raleigh native has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from N.C. State University and a master’s of business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She also completed the Broad Center’s Residency in Urban Education.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker removed from CMS board meeting following remarks

    The Rev. Flip Benham was removed from the CMS board meeting after his comments while approaching the board members yelling and pointing a finger. The board voted 7-2 on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, to take a stronger stand on supporting LGBTQ students.

Speaker removed from CMS board meeting following remarks

Speaker removed from CMS board meeting following remarks 0:55

Speaker removed from CMS board meeting following remarks
Arriving for CMS multiculturalism hearing 0:31

Arriving for CMS multiculturalism hearing
Voices at CMS board meeting on multiculturalism 2:36

Voices at CMS board meeting on multiculturalism

View More Video