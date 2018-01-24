Driver who struck high-ranking CMS official says he was blinded by the sun

Cars stop as a woman walks in a crosswalk on South Davidson Street between East Fourth Street and East Third Street outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. At about the same time on Tuesday, a driver who told police he was blinded by the sun struck Akeshia Craven-Howell, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools assistant superintendent, after she entered the crosswalk. Joe Marusak jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com