Busy south Charlotte intersection closed after wreck. When will it reopen?

A busy south Charlotte intersection could be closed into Friday night after a wreck knocked power out to traffic signals, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Pineville-Matthews Road (Highway 51) was closed at Raintree Lane in both directions. At 5:30 p.m., the westbound right lane had reopened, the state Department of Transportation said.
The two-car wreck knocked power lines down, and traffic lights also are out at the Arboretum Shopping Center, according to CMPD.
Never miss a local story.
“There is no definitive time on the road closure,” police said in a 2 p.m. traffic alert. “However, it may be this evening before it is opened to traffic.”
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments