Carolina Panther Thomas Davis invites special Charlotte guest to Sunday’s Pro Bowl

Carolina Panthers’ star linebacker Thomas Davis has invited a special guest from Charlotte to watch him play in Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Orlando.
“This guy @ThomasDavisSDTM truly is God sent,” Sam Greiner, head football coach at Harding University High School, said on Instagram after the invite. “Literally has the greatest heart I know. Thank you ...”
Davis and his wife, Kelly, donated thousands of dollars in December to help Greiner’s team buy rings after the Rams won the North Carolina 4A state championship, according to a radio interview on Power98. The title was the school’s first in football in 64 years.
The Rams were 1-10 two years ago and hadn’t had a winning season since 2007.
But third-year coach Greiner said he sensed something special in this group and believed it could win. And they did.
When the couple made their pledge, a GoFundMe campaign set up by the school had raised about $5,000 of its $20,000 goal to buy rings. Davis said he and his wife would donate “the rest,” according to Power98.
“Thomas Davis is beyond a great football player,” Greiner told WSOC-TV this week after Davis invited him to the Pro Bowl. “He’s one of the greatest men I've ever met in my life.”
On Twitter, Kelly Davis complimented Greiner for the work he’s done turning around Harding’s program.
“We will see you here Coach!” Kelly Davis said. “Thanks for all that you do for many kids! #ProBowl2018.”
