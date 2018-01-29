The hotel passed inspection. So why did guests get poisoned by carbon monoxide?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:06 Divers video themselves discovering gold from shipwreck off NC coast Pause 1:15 NASCAR's Kyle Busch is unapologetic when he beats younger drivers 2:30 One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:03 First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast 0:44 Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? 0:42 ​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 4 NC prison workers. 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" 0:39 Christopher Bell is motivated after winning at Kansas 0:59 Paul Menard is excited about driving the iconic #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 1:05 Ryan Newman is not a fan of moving New Hampshire race to Las Vegas Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Despite the heightened attention brought by deaths at a Best Western in Boone, NC, in 2013, carbon monoxide poisoning continues to afflict scores of hotel guests. Jeannie Williams opens up about her son, and others who were killed by carbon monoxide gas leaks. Matt Walsh

Despite the heightened attention brought by deaths at a Best Western in Boone, NC, in 2013, carbon monoxide poisoning continues to afflict scores of hotel guests. Jeannie Williams opens up about her son, and others who were killed by carbon monoxide gas leaks. Matt Walsh