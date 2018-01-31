A Haitian doctor lost his sight and career. Some Charlotteans found a way to help.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:35 “super blue blood moon eclipse” over Charlotte Pause 0:36 Time lapse of historic Super Blue Moon over Charlotte skyline 2:31 Christian school getting rid of religion to become publicly-funded charter 1:44 This is what spaghetti night looks like when you use bottled water for 1,018 straight days 2:07 Citizens rebuke Duke Energy for proposed rate hike 1:03 Protesting rate hikes and coal ash 1:43 Blinded by tumor Haitian doctor prays he will practice again 2:16 First glimpse of the airport's Concourse A expansion 1:15 NASCAR's Kyle Busch is unapologetic when he beats younger drivers 0:39 Christopher Bell is motivated after winning at Kansas Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dr. Louis Maxime Edouard wanted to be a doctor in his native Haiti to help his people. In 2014 Edouard began to lose his sight beginning with his peripheral vision. A tumor was pushing against his optic nerve. Dr. Will Cardwell of Novant Health who does volunteer work in Haiti at a clinic created by Give Hope Global and brought Edouard to Charlotte to have the tumor removed. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

