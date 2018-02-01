Wintry mix may be heading to Charlotte Friday, then Sunday and maybe even Wednesday

Charlotte should watch out for several wintry systems headed our way in coming days.
Showers are likely in the Charlotte area early Friday, but a few snowflakes could also briefly appear, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said Thursday night.
If they happen at all, the flakes would show up between about 4 and 5 a.m. and wouldn’t stick to the ground, NWS meteorologist Harry Gerapetritis said. Showers are likely between midnight and 3 a.m., with temperatures expected to bottom out at about 36 degrees, according to the NWS.
While skies are expected to be sunny most of Friday, another system is on the way that could bring a brief wintry mix to Charlotte by early Sunday, Gerapetritis said.
“We’re a lot more concerned about that one,” he said.
The National Weather Service is calling for a 40 percent chance of precipitation at Charlotte’s airport, beginning with a chance of snow and sleet before 2 a.m. Sunday, sleet between 2 and 3 a.m., and then a chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to be close to freezing by daybreak, according to Gerapetritis.
No accumulation is expected, he said, although he advised everyone to pay attention to the forecast as conditions could change.
Sunday has an 80 percent chance of rain, before the skies are forecast to turn sunny by Monday.
And another wintry system could be on the way Wednesday or Thursday, Gerapetritis said, although it was way too early on Thursday night to forecast what, if anything, could fall.
