ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Local

University City Blvd closed in both directions. Police blame drunk driver.

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

February 02, 2018 06:08 AM

University City Boulevard is still closed in both directions at Mallard Creek Church Road Friday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The closure is due to a single vehicle crash by a suspected drunk driver that knocked down a power pole and brought down power lines and traffic control lights.

The 911 call came in at 1:57 a.m. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say the vehicle had four people in it when it crashed. Three passengers were transported by MEDIC with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Duke Energy and the Charlotte Department of Transportation are on scene working on repairs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested for driving while intoxicated. His name was not released.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  