University City Blvd closed in both directions. Police blame drunk driver.

University City Boulevard is still closed in both directions at Mallard Creek Church Road Friday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The closure is due to a single vehicle crash by a suspected drunk driver that knocked down a power pole and brought down power lines and traffic control lights.
The 911 call came in at 1:57 a.m. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say the vehicle had four people in it when it crashed. Three passengers were transported by MEDIC with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Duke Energy and the Charlotte Department of Transportation are on scene working on repairs.
The driver of the vehicle has been arrested for driving while intoxicated. His name was not released.
