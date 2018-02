Mountain Island Day School, a private Christian school was recently approved to convert to a public charter school in August. That means that they will have to turn their weekly chapel in to a non-religious assembly. The will take down the plaques with Bible verses and religious quotes and the steeple may be coming down because it makes the roof leak. Founders Tom and Tammy Winstead say they wrestled with the decision, but ultimately decided that the $3 million a year in public money they can bring in as a charter school helps them better serve low and moderate income students in the Paw Creek area. They say education has always been their main mission and things like compassion and justice can be taught without referring to any specific faith.