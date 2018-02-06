If you win millions in the NC lottery, can you keep it a secret?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:47 Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed' Pause 1:31 Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene 3:22 Former sharecroppers bought the home near property they once picked cotton from 1:23 Google Fiber held a 'Pup' Rally ahead of the Puppy Bowl. Here's what it looked like. 1:42 Man who live streamed CMPD shooting opens up about incident 2:09 Formerly homeless cop raised money for CMPD to pay for families’ urgent needs 0:35 "Super blue blood moon eclipse” over Charlotte 0:36 Time lapse of historic Super Blue Moon over Charlotte skyline 2:31 Christian school getting rid of religion to become publicly-funded charter 1:44 This is what spaghetti night looks like when you use bottled water for 1,018 straight days Video Link copy Embed Code copy

If eventual Powerball winners from North Carolina want to avoid publicity, they're out of luck. Winners of big dollar amounts in the Tar Heel state – and the amounts they win – are public records under state law. Rep. Darren Jackson, a Wake County Democrat, wants to change that to help ensure winners' safety, but his proposal has yet to gain traction in the North Carolina General Assembly. Clifton Dowell NCInsider.com

