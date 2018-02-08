Mother and son trying to avoid violent MS-13 gang won’t be deported, judge rules

A mother and teenage son trying to avoid being sent back to Honduras –where they say the mother will be killed and the teen will be forced to work for the violent multinational gang MS-13 – will be able to stay in the United States a while longer, Judge Graham Mullen ruled in federal court Thursday.
Maria Velasquez and her son, who wasn’t named in court due to his age, asked the court for a stay of deportation while the Board of Immigration Appeals decides whether to reopen their case. Thursday’s hearing was scheduled hours before they were expected to report for deportation on Jan. 31.
Mullen ruled that the two can stay in the United States until the board makes a decision, and if board decides not to reopen the case, they’ll have 10 days to seek review of that decision.
Velasquez’ immigration attorney Jackie Kline said the Board of Immigration Appeals can take months or years to make decisions.
“They’re very happy with the judge’s decision,” Kline said.
Velasquez and her 14-year-old son hugged their lawyers in court Thursday after Mullen announced the ruling. They came to the United States after the son, then 10, was forced to act as a messenger for MS-13 by his paternal relatives, who are involved with the gang, court documents said.
After they left Honduras, Velasquez’ sister was killed by MS-13 because she was mistaken for Velasquez, according to court documents.
Once in the U.S., Velasquez applied for asylum for herself and her son.
An immigration judge denied her application, and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to hear her appeal.
Velasquez and her lawyers are trying to reopen the case, which would be closed automatically if they were deported. The judge’s ruling means they can remain in the U.S. while they wait.
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
