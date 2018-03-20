More Videos

Fighting chronic school absences

Want to see an amazing sight? 10,000-15,000 gulls Winter roost on Lake Norman

Harlem Globetrotter surprises girl at Cornelius home

Pokémon Regional Championships in Charlotte

Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade

Who will be the new owner of the Carolina Panthers?

Don’t take your kids to their checkup? This NC doctor’s office will drop you.

Students call for safer schools

Whitewater Middle students march against gun violence

Unexpected Snow Day

What kind of bird was that? Look to "The Birds of Central Carolinas" for an answer

Don Seriff, Natural Resources Coordinator for Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, says the atlas is the result of more than 20 years of work by him and an army of volunteers to catalogue about 350 bird varieties that are nesting or have historically nested in the region. The atlas, with illustrations, will be available this Spring.
John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Carla Gaymon, a Communities in Schools site coordinator at Allenbrook Elementary uses rewards like a traveling trophy and snacks to encourage children to attend school on a regular basis.

Harlem Globetrotter Hoops Green visited 9-year-old Sophia Weaver, who was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, ahead of the team's games in Charlotte on Saturday. Sophia was born with facial deformities and became the target of internet trolls. Hoops is the 14th woman to join the Globetrotters in history.

Douglas Morisoli, a Pokémon Trading Card Masters Division judge and event photographer, discusses the various competitions going on at the 2018 Pokémon Regional Championships, which were held in Charlotte Saturday, March 17th and Sunday, March 18th at The Park Expo and Conference Center. Pokémon Trading Card (TCG) and video games players from throughout the region and across the nation competed for the coveted title of Pokémon Regional Champion, up to $50,000 in prizes, and valuable Championship Points counting toward a potential invite to the 2018 Pokémon World Championships in Nashville, TN next summer.

Saturday's 22nd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is produced by the nonprofit Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade Foundation and drew large crowds, started at 11 am at N Tryon St. and 9th Street in uptown Charlotte, marched south to 3rd Street, took a left and went down 3rd to Caldwell. Jon Hannan was the grand marshal. He is the former fire chief and Homeland Security Director for the city of Charlotte The adjoining free Charlotte Goes Green festival on S Tryon St. between 3rd Street and Stonewall ran from 10 am - 6 pm. It featured Irish music, dancers, bagpipers, food and children's amusements.

Charlotte-area students, including these at Independence High School, joined thousands across America in walking out of school at 10 a.m. to mourn the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High shooting and demand safer schools.

A burst of snow began falling early Wednesday morning in uptown Charlotte during the morning commute.