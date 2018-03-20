Want to see an amazing sight? 10,000-15,000 gulls Winter roost on Lake Norman

Saturday's 22nd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is produced by the nonprofit Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade Foundation and drew large crowds, started at 11 am at N Tryon St. and 9th Street in uptown Charlotte, marched south to 3rd Street, took a left and went down 3rd to Caldwell. Jon Hannan was the grand marshal. He is the former fire chief and Homeland Security Director for the city of Charlotte The adjoining free Charlotte Goes Green festival on S Tryon St. between 3rd Street and Stonewall ran from 10 am - 6 pm. It featured Irish music, dancers, bagpipers, food and children's amusements.