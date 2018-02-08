Mother to 911: My son’s attempting suicide. Minutes later, police shot him.

Before a Charlotte man was shot and killed by a police officer last week, his mother said on a 911 call that she wanted an ambulance and that her son was attempting suicide and was bleeding, according to audio recordings released Thursday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Charlie Shoupe, 27, died in a Charlotte hospital Friday after being shot by CMPD Officer Daniel Flynn in the parking lot of an apartment complex where Shoupe lived with his mother, Brenda Morris.

CMPD says Flynn fired at Shoupe and at least one bullet struck him after Shoupe refused to drop a knife and ran at the police officer. The shooting happened about 20 seconds after Flynn arrived. Other officers were en route and arrived just moments after the shooting.

A 911 call about a possible suicide in Charlotte will alert all three of the city’s emergency responders to dispatch: fire, police and Medic.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

As a CMPD dispatcher asked Freedom Division officers to respond, she mentions that Shoupe has a history of mental illness.

Then, about a minute later, “Shots fired, shots fired” is heard over the police channel.

Then:

“Shot multiple times, he still has a knife.”

Police provided a recording of the 911 call and emergency responder radio traffic in response to public records requests from the Charlotte Observer and other media. The portion of Morris’ call with Medic dispatchers is not included in the audio released by CMPD. Medic has said it cannot release details about Shoupe due to laws mandating the agency keep patient health information confidential.

The police department said previously that firefighters and an ambulance crew arrived at Shoupe’s home Friday afternoon before officers arrived.

When officers were en route, they were told Shoupe was “threatening everyone outside.”

Radio traffic mentions that first responders wanted officers to “step up” their response time and that bystanders were using cell phones to record the encounter between firefighters and Shoupe.