Charlotte restaurant is serving a $500 pizza. The insane toppings include gold.

Charlotte’s Firenza Pizza has a motto of serving “Pizza Like Never Before,” and it is proving the point by serving a $500 pizza in honor of Valentine’s Day.
That’s $500 for one 10-inch pizza, called the Golden Surf and Turf.
It’s sprinkled with gold...along with a lot of other toppings you wouldn’t consider ordering from Domino’s or Papa John’s.
Firenza says you don’t eat pizza like this...you “indulge” in it.
Never miss a local story.
“This unique signature pie includes lobster bisque, lobster, filet medallions, caviar and is dusted with edible gold leaf,” said a statement from Firenza.
If that sounds a little too indulgent, Firenza is offering a cheaper special: Two, 10-inch heart shaped pizzas for $14. Includes just one topping.
You can get the $500 pizza starting Friday and it will be offered through Feb. 18.
Founded in 2015, Firenza Pizza specializes in made-to-order, stone hearth-baked pizzas that can be customized with nearly 40 toppings. There are 12 Firenza locations in seven states, including one in Columbia, S.C. For details: http://www.firenzapizza.com.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments