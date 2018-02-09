Why a driver flipped off NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon on his way to the Daytona races

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon apologized on Friday after cutting off a driver and getting flipped off.
Gordon was headed to Daytona International Speedway for Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash when he acknowledged being “a little aggressive” passing the driver. Gordon is now part of the Fox Sports NASCAR broadcasting team.
At 10:49 a.m. Friday, Gordon tweeted: “To the kind man who gave me (emoji of a hand with raised middle finger) on the hwy today ... while your gesture was warranted as my pass was a little aggressive, I hope u can except my apology & know I meant no harm. My excitement to get to @DISupdates and see some great racing did get the best of me. Have a nice day.”
To the kind man who gave me on the hwy today...while your gesture was warranted as my pass was a little aggressive, I hope u can except my apology & know I meant no harm. My excitement to get to @DISupdates and see some great racing did get the best of me. Have a nice day.— Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) February 9, 2018
Never miss a local story.
The tweet had drawn 2,900 likes and about 200 comments by 5 p.m.
Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., who lost control and smacked a tree during a recent snowstorm in North Carolina, suggested it might be time for Gordon to stick to the right lane.
Once you are just a hat, two hands, a steering wheel, and under 55— Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 9, 2018
Mph you might should officially resign to the right lane old school.
February 9, 2018
Some fans said they would love for Gordon to pass them on a highway.
“I’d be honored to have you blow my doors off anytime!” tweeted a blogger under the Twitter handle Cedar Posts.
Others suggested the other driver was one of the many NASCAR drivers Gordon passed during races.
“Was it Rusty?” asked Alan Cavanna, Gordon’s colleague with Fox Sports, with a video in his tweet of Gordon’s No. 24 car passing Rusty Wallace’s No. 2 on a track. “He owes you a few.”
To which Carl Breaman replied with a video of Wallace spinning Gordon out of control during a 1998 race.
I'd be honored to have you blow my doors off anytime! I'd salute you with a lot more respect as well!— Cedar Posts (@CedarPosts) February 9, 2018
Was it Rusty? He owes you a few pic.twitter.com/6WTAEeTDSl— Alan Cavanna (@CopaCavanna) February 9, 2018
Rusty took care of that himself... https://t.co/a3Hk4uYoih— Carl Breaman (@CBreaman) February 9, 2018
Gordon fan Will Baker said he endured many one-finger salutes on his way to tracks from Dale Earnhardt (Sr.) fans.
Even Atlanta Motor Speedway defended Gordon, tweeting a picture of him addressing a crowd with all five fingers on his left hand raised.
Being a fan of yours growing up, I endured many one-finger salutes in traffic getting to the track from Earnhardt fans— Will Baker (@ny_baker) February 9, 2018
JEFF: *passes kind man aggressively*— Atlanta Motor Speedway (@amsupdates) February 9, 2018
KIND MAN:
JEFF: pic.twitter.com/iXKlo7mUuf
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments