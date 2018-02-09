Jeff Gordon gives a thumbs-up to the crowd before the 2015 Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race in Daytona Beach, Fla.. Gordon apologized on Friday morning to a driver he aggressively passed on his way to Daytona. The driver flipped him off.
Why a driver flipped off NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon on his way to the Daytona races

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

February 09, 2018 07:27 PM

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon apologized on Friday after cutting off a driver and getting flipped off.

Gordon was headed to Daytona International Speedway for Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash when he acknowledged being “a little aggressive” passing the driver. Gordon is now part of the Fox Sports NASCAR broadcasting team.

At 10:49 a.m. Friday, Gordon tweeted: “To the kind man who gave me (emoji of a hand with raised middle finger) on the hwy today ... while your gesture was warranted as my pass was a little aggressive, I hope u can except my apology & know I meant no harm. My excitement to get to @DISupdates and see some great racing did get the best of me. Have a nice day.”

The tweet had drawn 2,900 likes and about 200 comments by 5 p.m.

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., who lost control and smacked a tree during a recent snowstorm in North Carolina, suggested it might be time for Gordon to stick to the right lane.

Some fans said they would love for Gordon to pass them on a highway.

“I’d be honored to have you blow my doors off anytime!” tweeted a blogger under the Twitter handle Cedar Posts.

Others suggested the other driver was one of the many NASCAR drivers Gordon passed during races.

“Was it Rusty?” asked Alan Cavanna, Gordon’s colleague with Fox Sports, with a video in his tweet of Gordon’s No. 24 car passing Rusty Wallace’s No. 2 on a track. “He owes you a few.”

To which Carl Breaman replied with a video of Wallace spinning Gordon out of control during a 1998 race.

Gordon fan Will Baker said he endured many one-finger salutes on his way to tracks from Dale Earnhardt (Sr.) fans.

Even Atlanta Motor Speedway defended Gordon, tweeting a picture of him addressing a crowd with all five fingers on his left hand raised.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

