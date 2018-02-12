Keep your umbrella handy, because this week will be cloudy and wet, according to the National Weather Service.
Local

Charlotte’s forecast: Keep your raincoat handy this week

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

February 12, 2018 08:27 AM

Forecasters expect cloudy and wet weather in the days ahead for Charlotte.

The temperature will vary, dropping to the 40s on Tuesday and drifting above 70 at the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will be rainy and warm. The high is 62, with a low of 42 overnight.

Rain is possible early Tuesday, but most of the day will be cloudy, the National Weather Service said. The high is 48.

On Wednesday, the high will be 62, and a chance of rain will return in the evening.

Thursday’s high is 72, and more clouds are expected. That’s quite warm, historically speaking – the average temperature on Feb. 15 in Charlotte is 44, and the record high is 80.

The sun might come out Friday, when the high is 69, but rain is expected to return for the weekend.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128

