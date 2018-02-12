With 2 bullets in her skull, she told 911 operator who shot her: ‘His name is Tim.’

1:32 She called 911 after being shot in the head Pause

1:08 Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor

1:51 Chinese New Year Lion Dance and Dragon Dance at The Peaceful Dragon

2:12 Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting

2:12 Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting

1:33 After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom

1:23 Olympic High’s career paths have won acclaim. But CMS leader says that’s not enough

1:45 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program

2:30 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program