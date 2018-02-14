Moonshine now sold at one of South Carolina’s largest airports – in 5 flavors

You can now buy moonshine before you climb aboard a plane at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, 95 miles south of Charlotte.
Anderson-based Palmetto Distillery – the first outfit in South Carolina to make legal moonshine – opened the 500-square-foot retail store beyond a TSA checkpoint, next to the Dunkin’ Donuts. GoUpstate.com is reporting the store opened in the past week.
Started by brothers Trey and Bryan Boggs in 2011, Palmetto Distillery sells whiskey and five flavors of moonshine: original white lightening flavor, strawberry, peach, blackberry and apple pie. The two brothers are descendants of moonshiners and say they’re “passionate about preserving the heritage and traditions of this Southern way of life.”
“All of Palmetto Distillery’s products are crafted from original recipes and mash bills passed down for over 100 years. At its core, Palmetto Distillery is dedicated to preserving the methods and traditions of those historic moonshiners who came before them,” said a statement from the company. The only difference, say the brothers, is now the government is now getting its share in taxes.
For those who haven’t tasted moonshine, a clue can be found in the fact that it was “America’s first antifreeze,” says Palmetto Distillery.
“I can’t think of anything better than a jar of moonshine to bring back and share with your friends and family,” Trey Boggs told the Upstate Business Journal.
Prices range from $19.99 to about $75, including a four-pack of sample size portions of moonshine.
