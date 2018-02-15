Did Charlotte man really drink 17 shots hours before crash? The bar doesn’t think so.

A bar allegedly served a man 17 shots in four hours in September, shortly before he died in a car crash, according to the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.
But that’s not the way the southwest Charlotte bar remembers it.
Officials from Wild Wing Cafe say the 17 shots were on one bill, but that doesn’t mean 48-year-old Robert Kite consumed all of them.
“On Sept. 18, Mr. Kite was with a group of several people at our restaurant for multiple hours,” the restaurant said in a statement. “The alleged violation from the ABC Commission suggests that one person received 17 shots. This is inaccurate as the drinks were consumed by the group and were simply on one bill.”
At about 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 19, Kite’s Chevy vaulted off an elevated Interstate 485 exit ramp onto the highway’s outer loop below.
His body was found on the side of I-485, N.C. State Highway Patrol records said. He was a father of six, according to local news reports.
The car rolled twice more, fell off another bridge and ended up on Interstate 77, more than 300 feet from the beginning of the crash.
Kite’s toxicology report said his blood-alcohol content was .24, three times the legal limit.
The state ABC Commission rejected a proposed settlement with the Wild Wing Cafe, ABC Commission Deputy Director Agnes Stevens said.
The settlement would have required Wild Wing Cafe, a chain with an Ayrsley location, to pay a $1,000 fine by March 9 or serve a 10-day suspension of its liquor licenses, starting March 16.
Now the ABC Commission and Wild Wing will try to renegotiate and create a new settlement, Stevens said. If that’s not possible, the issue will move to the Office of Administrative Hearings.
