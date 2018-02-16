A Winter Olympics for puppies and kittens? Its happening in Charlotte.

Charlotte is having its own version of the Winter Games – involving puppies and kittens.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is posting coverage of the events on YouTube. Included are Kitty Hockey and Puppy Slalom, which appears to have turned into into a wrestling match when the puppies jumped on the videographer at the finish line.
It hasn’t been announced whether there will be figure skating, but a there is an extremely rowdy puppy hockey team. The players have spent more time chewing on the puck than passing it, however.
“These little ones played a fantastic game, though a couple of them were sent to the penalty box,” according to a statement from Animal Care & Control.
This is the third year the shelter has had a winter games. All the pets involved are looking for gold medals by being adopted, animal care and control officials said.
Check out the games below.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
