Driver strikes utility pole in uptown Charlotte, causes road closure

A portion of a road in uptown Charlotte has been shut down due to a fallen utility pole that was knocked over during a hit-and-run accident Friday morning.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the driver of a tractor-trailer reportedly struck a utility pole on McDowell at 4th Street around 3:40 a.m.
Barricades have been set up in the area while crews work to repair the traffic lights.
Police did not say whether anyone was injured.
It is unclear when the road will reopen.
