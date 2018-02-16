ICYMI: The best stories you might have missed this week

Our coverage this week featured some familiar faces from Charlotte’s past, a potential newcomer to town, an unsettling trend for renters and disturbing state findings on a couple of cases. Let’s recap:
Fallen PTL preacher Jim Bakker is back with a new message about the Apocalypse
Three decades after his PTL empire near Charlotte crumbled amid financial and sex scandals, Jim Bakker is back on TV with a different, darker message: The Apocalypse is coming and you better get ready.
Potential new bidder for Panthers is wealthy SC businessman, sources say
A wealthy South Carolina businessman named Ben Navarro is actively exploring a bid to buy the Carolina Panthers, multiple sources told the Observer. Navarro could be the first known bidder with the financial wherewithal to buy the team outright.
She ignored a judge and had her daughter baptized. Now she’s going to jail.
A Charlotte woman begins a contempt-of-court sentence on Friday after the clandestine christening of her child. The 2016 baptism came one day after a Mecklenburg judge gave full custody to the girl’s father, “specifically including decisions concerning religion.”
Charlotte bar served man 17 shots hours before he drove off of 485 overpass
A bar and restaurant in southwest Charlotte served a man at least 17 shots of liquor in four hours in September, shortly before he drove his car off a highway exit ramp and died, the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission says.
NFL Hall of Famer’s dream house on Lake Norman up for auction
The Lake Norman home of NFL great Reggie White, who died in 2004, is up for auction. His family says goodbye to a special piece of White, while continuing a legacy he never planned to leave behind.
The little-known trend that’s hurting housing affordability in Charlotte
Thousands of Charlotte tenants face rising rents in part because of “value add” deals. Developers buy older apartments, spend thousands of dollars to install new floors, granite counters and updated appliances, then raise the rent.
This is how NC is punishing a psych center where kids say they were abused
State officials shut down admissions to a south Charlotte psychiatric hospital where investigators found that patients were placed in “immediate jeopardy” and children say they were sexually and physically abused.
