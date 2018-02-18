Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte

More Videos

NFL great Reggie White's home is for sale. This is what it looks like.

"I'm an emotional photographer": Sonia Handelman Meyer

New Cardinal CEO aims to restore trust

Sonia Handelman Meyer and the Photo League

Affordable apartments are disappearing, and people on fixed incomes are feeling it.

Getting married in the evening at the Mecklenburg County Magistrate's office

Mother explains why she pulled knife on son's bullies

‘Rest easy,’ police chief tells Charlotte after feds help with dozens of arrests

She called 911 after being shot in the head

Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor

Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Sara White, widow of NFL great Reggie White, with daughter Jecolia White and son Jeremy White, talk about the upcoming online auction sale of the family's Cornelius home built by Reggie White. $50,000 of the proceeds will be donated to the Reggie White Dream Sleep educational fund via the non-profit Urban Hope. Sara White is the widow of NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White, who died in Cornelius in 2004 at the age of 43. Sleep apnea was a contributing factor in his death, and for years, Sara has worked hard to raise awareness of the disorder.

The new chief executive officer of an embattled Charlotte area mental health agency is working to restore trust between management and employees and members. Cardinal Innovations Healthcare’s new leader Trey Sutten has held town hall meetings, served breakfast at four Cardinal locations and even launched newsletters to connect him with the Medicaid patients who depend on Cardinal to coordinate care for their behavioral health needs, Cardinal employees, the health providers and lawmakers. “We just have to do what we say we’re going to do, and do it over and over and over, and eventually I will earn folks’ trust,” Sutten said.

Clayton Jones, prosecuting attorney and Mike Kabakoff, defense attorney took turns addressing the jury on the first day of Tim Crumitie's trial for the 2016 shooting death of Michael Gretsinger and the wounding of Kimberly Cherry, Crumitie's former girlfriend. Both victim's were shot twice in the head.

The Welcoming Kickoff Lion Dance and Dragon Dance at Saturday's 21st annual Chinese New Year celebration marking the arrival of The Year of the Dog at The Peaceful Dragon, a martial arts school on Steele Creek Road. The event also featured Tai Chi and Kung Fu performances, Violin Virtuosos playing Chinese classics, Chinese dance performances by Little Lotus Dance Troupe and New Oasis Group, and yoga demonstrations.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Daniel Flynn shot Charlie Shoupe after witnesses and police said, Shoupe charged at Officer Flynn with a knife on Friday, February 2, 2018. The shooting took place approximately 20-seconds after Officer Flynn arrived on the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Daniel Flynn shot Charlie Shoupe after witnesses and police said Shoupe charged at Officer Flynn with a knife on Friday, February 2, 2018. The shooting took place approximately 20-seconds after Officer Flynn arrived on the scene.