Man charged after car hit 4 trees and ‘split apart,’ killing woman in Barclay Downs

Two women were killed in car crashes overnight in Charlotte – one in east Charlotte on Saturday night and the other near Selwyn Elementary School early Sunday.
Matthew Michael Harvie, 29, was driving an Acura sedan on Runnymede Lane near Barclay Downs Drive just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday when the car hit a large tree, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
“The vehicle was split apart and continued on, striking three other trees and overturning,” police said in a press release.
Harvie’s passenger, 33-year-old Mary Stephens Brooks, was pronounced dead at the scene. Harvie was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Harvie has been charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving, police said. The car’s speed at the time of the crash was “well above” the speed limit on that stretch of Runnymede Lane, police said.
A few hours earlier, around 9:30 p.m., a pedestrian was killed near the intersection of The Plaza and Herrin Avenue.
Tiffany Monique Ray, 41, was crossing The Plaza when she was hit by a Lincoln Navigator, police said.
Ray was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was wearing dark clothing and wasn’t crossing the street at an intersection or crosswalk.
The Navigator’s driver stayed at the scene to talk to police officers, who found that she wasn’t speeding or intoxicated at the time of the crash. She wasn’t hurt.
Ray and Brooks are the ninth and 10th people to die in Charlotte car crashes in 2018. Half have been pedestrians.
