Fatal crash causes traffic backups in northwest Charlotte

0:22 At least one dead in Little Rock crash Pause

2:22 Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte

2:31 NFL great Reggie White's home is for sale. This is what it looks like.

3:10 "I'm an emotional photographer": Sonia Handelman Meyer

1:52 New Cardinal CEO aims to restore trust

1:48 Sonia Handelman Meyer and the Photo League

1:54 Affordable apartments are disappearing, and people on fixed incomes are feeling it.

2:00 Getting married in the evening at the Mecklenburg County Magistrate's office

2:50 Mother explains why she pulled knife on son's bullies