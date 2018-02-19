More Videos

CMPD are on scene of a fatal 2-car crash in the 500 block of Little Rock Road in northwest Charlotte Monday morning. dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
Local

Fatal crash causes traffic backups in northwest Charlotte

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

February 19, 2018 08:05 AM

A fatal crash has shut down part of Little Rock Road in northwest Charlotte Monday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department reports the wreck happened in the 500 block of Little Rock Road, near Freedom Drive at around 6:50 a.m.

Medic said at least one person was killed in the crash. The victim's name was not released as of early Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking motorists to use Mount Holly Road as an alternate route.

The cause of the wreck has not yet been released.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

