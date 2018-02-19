Fatal crash causes traffic backups in northwest Charlotte

A fatal crash has shut down part of Little Rock Road in northwest Charlotte Monday morning.
The Charlotte Fire Department reports the wreck happened in the 500 block of Little Rock Road, near Freedom Drive at around 6:50 a.m.
Medic said at least one person was killed in the crash. The victim's name was not released as of early Monday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking motorists to use Mount Holly Road as an alternate route.
The cause of the wreck has not yet been released.
Detectives are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Little Rock Road near Freedom Drive. 500 block of Little Rock Rd is closed, drivers are asked to use Mt. Holly Rd as an alternate.— CMPD News (@CMPD) February 19, 2018
Traffic advisory; One lane closed in 500 block of Little Rock Rd. due to vehicle accident; CFD on scene; 6:50 am— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 19, 2018
